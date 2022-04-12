Watch
Study: Your personality can affect how your brain ages

Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 12, 2022
A new study shows how your personality can affect your health throughout your life.

People who worried more, lacked self-discipline or were introverted were more likely to develop cognitive decline.

They were also more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease.

But there is something you can do about it.

Being socially engaged can buy you an extra year without Dementia.

If you stay organized and goal-oriented, you can get two years of healthy cognitive function.

The findings were published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

