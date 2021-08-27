Supreme Court Justice Breyer struggling with retirement decision

Supreme Court Justice is struggling to decide when he should retire, according to an interview he gave The New York Times.

Breyer, who is considered one of the three liberal-leaning justices on the court, said "I don't think I’m going to stay there till I die — hope not."

Breyer, 83, has faced increased pressure from liberals to retire so Joe Biden can appoint a younger liberal justice.

Breyer said he understands the importance of which president selects a justice’s successor.

“I don’t want somebody appointed who will just reverse everything I’ve done for the last 25 years,” he told The Times.

President Joe Biden, who has not called for Breyer to retire, has not yet had an opportunity to nominate someone to the Supreme Court.

Former President Donald Trump successfully nominated three people to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett.