Texas county OKs $5M settlement over Black motorist's death

GEORGETOWN, Texas (AP) — A Texas county has approved a $5 million wrongful death lawsuit settlement with the family of a man who sheriff's deputies shocked with stun guns after a 2019 chase.

The traffic stop was filmed by real-time police TV series "Live PD" that A&E Networks canceled last year.

Commissioners in suburban Williamson County approved the settlement Tuesday with the family of Javier Ambler.

The Black former postal worker died after deputies repeatedly used stun guns on him despite his pleas that he was sick and couldn't breathe, according to police body camera footage.

He was pulled over for allegedly failing to dim his headlights to oncoming traffic.

According to the Associated Press, the county's former sheriff, Robert Chody, was indicted in April for evidence tampering.

The news outlet reported that two former deputies, 36-year-old James Johnson and 26-year-old Zachary Camden were charged with manslaughter.

They have all denied wrongdoing.

A&E Network canceled "Live PD" last year, the AP reported.