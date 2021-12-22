Thieves use pepper spray on Arizona business owner, steal $25K worth of purses

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KNXV) — Thieves were captured on surveillance video stealing purses from a store in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The video starts by showing a man and a woman walking down the middle of Urban Exchange.

"We knew what was going on because he is so bold. He comes over here and starts taking bags of course,” said Robi Eldred.

The surveillance video then shows the man snatching bags and the woman pepper spraying the store's owner and her employee.

"It was like water. It was kind of cool and was then instantly, it felt like fire. My whole face was on fire,” added Eldred.

Eldred said she didn't know what else to expect because she couldn't see.

"I am terrified because I did not know what was going on and I could not see. I am flushing my face with water,” added Eldred.

She ran out the back door to get help.

This is not the first time thieves have preyed on the store recently.

Scottsdale police confirm a report of shoplifting at the store last Monday, another report of shoplifting Wednesday, and an armed robbery on Sunday.

But, there have been no arrests.

"It just makes me angry that someone can come in and physically do something to hurt us," added Eldred.

Eldred estimates the thieves have snatched $25,000 worth of inventory in all three incidents and thinks they are hitting other nearby stores as well.

"I just don't know what to do anymore. I am a little lost. Do I keep the door locked? Do I hire a security guard?” added Eldred.

This story was originally reported by Venton Blandin on abc15.com.