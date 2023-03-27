Victims of Nashville school shooting range in age from 9 to 61

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The three students shot and killed at a Nashville, Tennessee, school were just nine years old. Metro Nashville Police identified the children as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs and William Kinney.

In addition to the students, three staff members at The Covenant School were killed: Cynthia Peak 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill 61.

The shooting was first reported at 10:13 a.m. Metro Nashville Police Department’s Don Aaron said a five-member team arrived at the scene minutes later. They reportedly heard gunshots come from the second level of the school.

Aaron said the officers engaged the shooter, who has been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake said the shooter was trans.

Hale was shot and killed when confronted by police. Officers initially believed Hale was a teenager, but clarified the age upon further investigation.

Drake said Hale lived in the Nashville area and previously attended The Covenant School. Drake said they knew Hale's address and investigations there were ongoing.

Police reported that Hale had two assault-style rifles and a handgun.

Drake said Hale also had maps of the school and even considered another location as a target, but presumably decided against the other location due to the amount of security there.

The private Christian school reportedly has video that the police department will be reviewing.

On a typical day, there are about 200 students at the school and 40 staff members, Aaron said.

A reunification area for families has been established at the Woodmont Baptist Church, the fire department stated on Twitter.

A woman at the site expressed her frustration with the continued shootings across the country.

"How is this still happening? How are our children still dying and why are we failing them?" the woman asked.

She said she has been lobbying lawmakers for change since she survived the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, in July.

Following Monday's shooting, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said he was monitoring the situation.

President Joe Biden addressed the school shooting at the start of the SBA Women’s Business Summit that he had been previously scheduled to host at the White House Monday.

He commended law enforcement for their quick response— within minutes of being alerted of the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking, a family’s worst nightmare,” Biden said.

The president again called on Congress to pass his assault weapons ban.