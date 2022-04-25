Three-legged dog battling cancer rescues baby otter from Minnesota river

A three-legged dog battling cancer in Minnesota came to the rescue of a baby otter by jumping into a river to save it.

On its Facebook page, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center of Minnesota said Gus the Goldendoodle jumped into the St. Croix River to rescue the young river otter.

According to Fox News affiliate KMSP, Gus has been battling cancer. His owner never thought he'd be able to swing again after his back right leg was amputated last February due to tumors being found.

But that didn't stop him from coming to the rescue of a baby otter on April 17, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported.

KMSP reported that Gus' owner Cleo Young and her two grandchildren watched as the dog swam out about 50 feet into the water and then came back onto land to drop the baby otter at their feet.

Covered in sand, Young washed off the otter, who then rushed it to the wildlife rehabilitation center, WCCO reported.

"The otter is much too young to be in the water - it should still be in the den with its mom," the group said. "Having no idea where the den is, how far the little guy traveled, the otter has been admitted for rehabilitation."

The wildlife officials said the first 36 hours were quite concerning because he was cold to the touch, and they were unsure if he was fighting pneumonia.

But the group said the otter is doing well now.

WCCO reported that he was transferred to another rehabilitation center for more care.

“Kudos to Gus and his wonderful owners, Cleo and John, for saving this young otter’s life," the wildlife group said.