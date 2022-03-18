Tile introduces anti-stalking feature called 'Scan and Secure'

Tile announced on Thursday that it has developed a new anti-stalking feature the company is called "Scan and Secure" which will allow users who download the company's app on their Android or iPhone if there are devices hidden with you or in your vehicle.

The company said in a statement, "Scan and Secure is a simple tool you can use to determine if there are unknown Tiles or Tile-enabled devices traveling with you." Tile wrote, "We take the safety and security of our users and the general public very seriously."

Instruction on how to enable the feature can be found here, but essentially users just open the Tile app after downloading, tap on "Settings" in the top right corner and the Tap on "Scan and Secure" and follow the on-screen instructions.

A scan will take about 10 minutes to finish, uninterrupted, and then the results will display in the app.

Apple previously announced that it was taking steps that it hopes will deter criminals from using AirTags.

The company said it was aware that the tracking devices have been used for malicious or criminal purposes. However, it claims AirTag misuse is rare.

Apple said a software update would warn people about using AirTags to commit crimes and that "law enforcement can request identifying information about the owner of the AirTag."

The company said it has worked with law enforcement in the past to find suspected criminals.

"We have successfully partnered with them on cases where information we provided has been used to trace an AirTag back to the perpetrator, who was then apprehended and charged," Apple said in a statement.

AirTags have safety features that send people with an Apple device an alert if there is an unfamiliar AirTag traveling with them.

Apple said it will roll out "Precision Finding," which will make it easier for people to locate an unknown device in their vicinity.