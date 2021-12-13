Watch
Tornadoes leave extensive damage Kentucky

Devastating images from Arkansas, western Kentucky, Missouri, southern Illinois and Tennessee show the devastation left behind by a series of tornadoes that blew through the region on Friday. As of Monday morning, officials have confirmed that at least 78 people in those states are dead, and dozens more are still missing.

Photo by: Associated Press
