Travis Scott set to headline music festival one year after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is about to headline a festival for the first time since the Astroworld concert tragedy in November of 2021.

Ten people died during a massive crowd surge at Scott’s concert.

Medical examiners in Texas said the victims died from compression asphyxia.

Scott was dropped from Coachella and other concerts shortly after the deadly tragedy.

Now the rapper is set to headline Primavera Sound’s festival in São Paulo, Brazil.

His performance is scheduled for November 6, 2022, one day after the one-year anniversary of the Astroworld concert.

Rolling Stone reports Scott is expected to headline more festivals this year.

Scott is still facing nearly 400 lawsuits related to the deadly event. He has denied that he was aware of the crowd surge happening in the audience.

The concert organizer, Live Nation, has also been named in the lawsuits.