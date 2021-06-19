Tropical Storm Claudette brings heavy rains, flooding to Gulf Coast

Early Saturday morning the third named storm of 2021 formed, moments after Tropical Storm Claudette came ashore in Louisiana.

A state of emergency had been declared for coastal Louisiana and tropical storm warnings remain in the coastal regions of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and part of the Florida panhandle.

Flooding was already reported in some areas Friday night as bands of heavy rains moved inland, flash flooding was reported in some areas as more than 9 inches of rain fell overnight.

The National Hurricane Center says "life-threatening" flash flooding is possible through Saturday afternoon.

The heavy rains could reach central and northern Georgia as Claudette moves over the southeastern U.S.

The strong winds could produce tornadoes, as well, weather experts warn.

The National Hurricane Center predicts Claudette will weaken Saturday night before it moves across the U.S, then has the potential to strengthen again over the Atlantic Ocean early next week.

Portions of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast have been saturated with spring rain showers in the last several weeks. Claudette's strong winds and heavy rains are expected to cause more damage because of this.