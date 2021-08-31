Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Tulane evacuates students to Houston, football game moved to Oklahoma following Hurricane Ida

items.[0].image.alt
Dan Anderson/AP
Tulane tight end Keshon Williams warms up before an NCAA football game against South Alabama on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Dan Anderson)
Tulane South Alabama Football
Posted at 6:31 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 18:31:39-04

Tulane, a private university in New Orleans, began evacuating students to Houston Tuesday.

The university's president, Michael A. Fitts, said Hurricane Ida caused "a range of damage" across the campus.

He also expressed concern about how long it could take to get power restored.

"Due to catastrophic transmission damage to the city power grid, all of Orleans Parish is currently without power," Fitts said. "Other pieces of critical infrastructure, including services associated with Sewerage & Water Board and the supply chain and critical labor for the region, may be impacted for several weeks."

Entergy reports that more than 800,000 customers are without power.

Students who decided to self-evacuate were required to be off the campus by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The university said classes are canceled through Sept. 12. They will then resume online until Oct. 6, the school said.

Tulane was scheduled to host Oklahoma Saturday in their first football game of the 2021 season. However, the game was moved to Norman, Oklahoma.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education