'Turn yourself in': Murder of pregnant woman, child's father leaves residents angry

A Maryland resident in the city of Baltimore was inside her kitchen on Thursday evening when they heard shots fired.

At that moment, police said a pregnant woman and her child's father were shot and killed around 8 p.m. local time in North Baltimore. Their baby, who had to be delivered immediately, is fighting for its life.

“I was in my kitchen preparing some food and I heard some shots rang out," said the North Baltimore resident, who didn't want to be identified. "Afterwards, I stepped out onto the street and I saw people gathering around the truck that had been hit. I saw the woman, they put her on a stretcher and they put her into the ambulance then there was a man who they pulled out.”

Family members shared a picture of 38-year-old Angel Smith and her boyfriend, who police have not identified, who were gunned down in a car. Family members said they were expecting their second child together.

Police said two people in a car drove up next to them and fired shots.

The father was taken to Johns Hopkins where he died from his injuries. Smith was able to give emergency birth but died a short time after.

Family members said they leave behind a 1-year-old girl, and now a premature newborn birthed at 7 months.

“She was a person who was loved and had a community around her and she was looking forward to bringing a new life into the world," a neighbor said. "At the end of the day, you pulled the trigger, you killed a pregnant woman. Thankfully the life of the child was spared. Turn yourself in. You don’t deserve to walk around and live a free life and be happy and go about your day when a pregnant woman was taken out by your pulling the trigger so turn yourself in.”

Many neighbors said they are praying for these families who lost loved ones and praying for that newborn baby now fighting for its life.

The father's family has created a go fund me to help with funeral expenses.

This story was originally published by Brittney Verner of WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland.