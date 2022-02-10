Student stabbed, security officer shot at high school in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 14-year-old boy was stabbed and a security guard was shot at a high school in Buffalo.

Originally, police said the teenager was shot. However, while in surgery, doctors determined the boy had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators say the incident happened around 3:45 p.m. at McKinley High School following a dispute between multiple people.

Emergency crews took the boy and the security guard to local hospitals.

Police said the security guard was hit in the leg. The injury is not life-threatening, authorities said.

Classes were dismissed for the day prior to the shooting. However, around 100 students were participating in after-school activities when the shooting occurred, officials said.

Police cleared the building and determined everyone else was safe around 6:20 p.m.

Police are still trying to identify a suspect. No one has been taken into custody.

Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says McKinley High School will go remote for the next three days due to the shooting.

