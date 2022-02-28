Ukraine-Russia talks reportedly end after 5 hours

High-level talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials at the Belarus border reportedly ended after five hours.

According to CNBC, the parties spoke about areas where they could make progress, but no ceasefire was agreed to. However, the two sides are reportedly planning to meet again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to the high-level talks “without preconditions.”

The president of Belarus agreed to keep all planes, helicopters and missiles on the ground while the two countries met in his country, Zelenskyy’s office said.

The talks came amid a renewed threat of nuclear war. In the face of stiff resistance and devastating sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

On the ground in Ukraine, fighting continues. Ukraine claims Russia has targeted populated areas. The country has accused Putin of committing war crimes.

Despite the intense fighting, Kyiv has not fallen. Intelligence officials had expected the city to be in Russian control by now.