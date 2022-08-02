Watch Now
UN chief warns about possibility of 'nuclear annihilation'

AP
FILE - In this file photo taken from a video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, a rocket launches from missile system as part of a ground-based intercontinental ballistic missile test launched from the Plesetsk facility in northwestern Russia. A Swedish arms watchdog says the world’s stockpiles of nuclear weapons are expected to increase in coming years after declining since the end of the Cold War. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
Posted at 1:08 PM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 13:08:37-04

The world could be closer to a nuclear war than many might think.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that “humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation.”

Guterres made the comments at a review conference of a treaty that is meant to rid the world of nuclear weapons.

“We need the Treaty on Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons as much as ever,” he said.

Guterres said nearly 13,000 nuclear weapons are being held in arsenals around the world.

He added that the pandemic, climate crisis, and human rights violations have brought the world to a critical moment not seen since the height of the Cold War.

“We need to redouble our support for dialogue and negotiation to ease tensions and forge new bonds of trust in regions that have seen too little,” he said.

