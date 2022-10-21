US appeals court puts temporary block on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

A U.S. appeals court decided on Friday to temporarily block President Joe Biden's plan to forgive and cancel billions of dollars in student loans.

Reuters reported the appeals court made the move temporary as various parties worked to allow the scheme to progress while others work to block it.

Biden made the announcement in recent months that his administration planned to work to forgive at least $10,000 in federal loans for eligible borrowers. It was a version of a campaign promise that the president has worked to see carried out.

As the Associated Press reported, A federal judge on Thursday dismissed an effort by multiple Republican-led states to block the president's student loan forgiveness plan, relieving debt for tens of millions of student loan borrowers.

U.S. District Judge Henry Autrey in St. Louis said because the six states, including Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina, all failed to establish a standing, Autrey said, “the Court lacks jurisdiction to hear this case.”

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson's office said states will appeal. A statement said the states "continue to believe that they do, in fact, have standing to raise their important legal challenges.”