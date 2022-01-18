US Capitol Police: Vehicle pursued by officers crashes into construction barrier

U.S. Capitol Police say a suspected stolen vehicle being pursued by officers crashed into a construction barrier Tuesday, near the east side of the U.S. Capitol Grounds.

The intersection of Second Street and East Capitol Street where USCP officers say the vehicle crashed is just behind the Supreme Court of the United States.

Capitol Police say two individuals "bailed out" of the vehicle, but were apprehended and are now in police custody. Authorities were still investigating Tuesday and say they will provide more information.

Officers said multiple roads in the area had to be closed as they continued to investigate.