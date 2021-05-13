US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic

Across America, illegal drag racing has surged in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Officials have reported a dangerous uptick in the activity from Oregon and New Mexico, to New York and Georgia.

The incident have led to multiple people being killed.

The roar of engines and traffic tie-ups have become huge annoyances. Groups of racers have shut down busy roads and even interstates while bystanders film the races in an attempt to go viral.

Some experts say that movies and TV shows that glorify street racing have led to the uptick in incidents.

Police and elected leaders are trying to fight back.

A sports psychologist who participates in legal drag racing believes shutdowns associated with the pandemic contributed to the increase by emptying normally clogged highways and streets.

She also says those with a passion for fast cars had more time to modify them and show them off.