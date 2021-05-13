Watch
US cities see surge in deadly street racing amid pandemic

Thomas Peipert /AP
** HOLD FOR STORY ** A driver warms up before a race at Bandimere Speedway west of Denver on May 5, 2021. The Colorado State Patrol runs a program called "Take it to the Track" in hopes of luring racers away from public areas to a safer and more controlled environment, even allowing participants to race a trooper driving a patrol car. The program's goals have gained new importance and urgency this year as illegal street racing has increased amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Posted at 3:15 AM, May 13, 2021
Across America, illegal drag racing has surged in popularity since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Officials have reported a dangerous uptick in the activity from Oregon and New Mexico, to New York and Georgia.

The incident have led to multiple people being killed.

The roar of engines and traffic tie-ups have become huge annoyances. Groups of racers have shut down busy roads and even interstates while bystanders film the races in an attempt to go viral.

Some experts say that movies and TV shows that glorify street racing have led to the uptick in incidents.

Police and elected leaders are trying to fight back.

A sports psychologist who participates in legal drag racing believes shutdowns associated with the pandemic contributed to the increase by emptying normally clogged highways and streets.

She also says those with a passion for fast cars had more time to modify them and show them off.

