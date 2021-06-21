US extends COVID travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico until July 21

The Department of Homeland Security extended its travel restrictions with Canada and Mexico until July 21.

On Sunday, DHS announced the move of extending the travel restriction in a tweet.

"To reduce the spread of #COVID19, the United States is extending restrictions on non-essential travel at our land and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico through July 21, while ensuring access for essential trade & travel," the agency said.

In March 2020, the United States and Canada mutually agreed to close the land border to help prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

DHS noted on Sunday in a tweet that in recent weeks there have been "positive developments" and "is participating with other U.S. agencies in the White House’s expert working groups with Canada and Mexico to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."

The US and Mexico also mutually agreed to close the land border last March.

On Monday, Canada added that beginning July 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET, fully vaccinated travelers who "meet specific conditions" can enter Canada.

The government said that if traveling by air to Canada, those that are fully vaccinated won't "be required to stay at a government-authorized hotel" and won't have to "quarantine or take a COVID-19 test on day eight."