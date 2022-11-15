US official: Russian missiles crossed into Poland, killing 2

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official says Russian missiles crossed into NATO member Poland, killing two people.

Polish government spokesman Piotr Mueller did not immediately confirm the information, but said top leaders were holding an emergency meeting due to a “crisis situation.”

Polish media reported that two people died Tuesday afternoon after a projectile struck an area where grain was drying in Przewodów, a Polish village near the border with Ukraine.

It's unclear how NATO will respond. Members of NATO agreed in Article 5 that an attack on one country is an attack on all members, which could mean an escalation of the war in Ukraine. President Joe Biden has repeatedly pledged to uphold Article 5 if a NATO country was attacked.

A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said it's looking into the reports out of Poland, but would not speculate on how the U.S. or NATO could respond.

The incident happened as Russia pounded Ukraine's energy facilities Tuesday with its biggest barrage of missiles yet, striking targets from east to west and causing widespread blackouts.

Neighboring Moldova was also affected. It reported massive power outages after the strikes knocked out a key power line that supplies the small nation, an official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that more strikes were possible and urged people to stay safe and seek shelter.