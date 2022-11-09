US Senate race in Georgia to go to a runoff

The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff.

Neither candidate will get 50% of the vote, which is needed to avoid a runoff, Georgia election officials said.

As of Wednesday afternoon in Georgia, Warnock, a Democrat, led Walker 49.4% to 48.5%. Chase Oliver, the Libertarian candidate, had 2.1%.

The runoff could ultimately decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

If that happens, it would be a repeat of the last election cycle. Warnock was involved in a runoff election in Jan. 2021 after failing to get 50% of the vote in the November 2020 election. His victory, along with Jon Osoff, who also in a runoff, secured control of the Senate for the Democrats.

The runoff between Warnock and Walker will take place on Dec. 6.