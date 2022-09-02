US unemployment rate rises to 3.7%, economy continues to add jobs

Despite 315,000 jobs being added in the U.S. in August, the national unemployment rate increased by .2% to 3.7%.

The biggest culprit: The number of Americans not in the labor force declined in August. Nearly 600,000 Americans attempted to rejoin the labor market. With more Americans also of working age, the total size of the U.S. workforce grew by 786,000 in August.

The national workforce participation rate increased by .3% to 62.4%. The labor participation rate, however, remains below pre-pandemic levels.

All told, there were nearly 442,000 more employed Americans in August compared to July. There were also 344,000 additional Americans collecting unemployment benefits during the month.