USA Gymnastics eyes $425 million settlement with survivors

Carlos Osorio/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. The FBI made numerous serious errors in investigating allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and didn't treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday, July 24, 2021. The FBI acknowledged conduct that was “inexcusable and a discredit" to America's premier law enforcement agency. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Posted at 9:49 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 21:49:30-04

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — USA Gymnastics could be near the final stages of the legal fallout of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal.

The organization and hundreds of women who claim they were abused by the former national team doctor or others affiliated with the national governing body have filed a joint $425 million settlement proposal in U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The proposal was put together by the USA Gymnastics and the Survivors Committee.

It still needs to be approved by the survivors and any other creditors.

A confirmation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8-9.

