Valentine's Day flower prices are at an all-time high, here's how to save

After the latest inflation numbers, it should come as no surprise that prices of Valentine's Day flowers are up this year. In some parts of the country, long stem roses are twice the price they were last year.

So if you are buying flowers, you might want to bring some extra cash, unless you know some of the secrets for saving on Valentine's flowers.

The designers at Adrian Durban florist know a bit about affordable arrangements. They have been in business for over 100 years.

But, prices have been steadily rising this century, and many romantics are getting a case of sticker shock when they find out the price of roses.

Floral manager Jackie Chesher says "prices are a little higher. People are having trouble getting employees, getting people to work, like any other business. So the prices are gonna be a little higher."

A dozen long-stem red roses, arranged in a vase, are now up to $99 here and at many florists, even in the $50 to $70 range in the grocery store.

Consider alternative flowers

There are several ways to save money, without resorting to buying a single rose at a gas station.

Chesher says her store is working hard this year to offer more affordable arrangements, often suggesting other flowers beside roses.

"We have beautiful delphinium, we have hydrangeas, along with orchids, so we have a very nice assortment of flowers for our customers," she said.

Look at smaller roses

If you have your heart set on roses, but the price of long stems are giving you sticker shock, Chesher says consider miniature "spray" roses that are often half the price.

You'll find small roses for less than $25 a dozen in some places.

But many shoppers still want the long-stem reds, Chesher says.

"That's the classic, and they don't want to change from it," she said.

Deliver them yourself

Another option: skip the delivery fees.

Chesher says you may be able to save money on them having them delivered on Saturday instead of Valentine's Day. or simply picking them up yourself.

Matt Robinson is doing that because his anniversary and Valentines Day fall at the same time!

"Actually my anniversary is tomorrow," he said. "So I am picking up flowers today for that this afternoon."

So consider a mixed arrangement, and maybe deliver them yourself, and that way you don't waste your money.

_________________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com