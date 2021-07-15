Video: Firefighters rescue man, two daughters from floodwaters near Tuscon

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man and his two young daughters are safe after they were rescued from floodwaters near Tuscon, Arizona, Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Golder Ranch Fire District says its swiftwater rescue crew was dispatched to the Edwin Road crossing of the wash just west of Catalina at around 10 a.m.

The man and two girls were rescued from the roof of their car after it was swept away in the floodwaters near the intersection at Cochise Springs Road.

Spokesperson Adam Jarrold of GRFD says the car was swept down about 20 to 25 yards from the crossing. The three family members were rescued without injuries.

Your @GRFDAZ firefighters had a busy morning! Along with the lightning strike to the house, they safely rescued a man and his two daughters from the roof of their vehicle after it was swept away in fast moving water. So thankful that no one was hurt and everyone went home safe! pic.twitter.com/A9vwm5CzXC — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) July 14, 2021

This story was originally published by Sam Radwany at KGUN.