Video shows first responders catching man who jumped to escape Boulder condo fire

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department in Colorado released body camera video Thursday of a police officer and firefighter working together to catch a man who jumped from a third-story balcony to escape a large fire at a condo complex last month.

The cause of the fire at the Whittier Place Condos, which started around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 19 on Pearl Street, remains under investigation by the police and fire departments, but police are calling it one of the largest in the city’s history.

“We are so grateful that the quick teamwork between these agencies saved so many lives that morning, both human and pet. That included firefighters rescuing a cage of birds from one residence and lowering down a frightened dog on a leash from an upper level,” the police department said in a social media post.

The video posted shows a Boulder Police Department sergeant and a Boulder Fire-Rescue lieutenant working to catch a man who could not escape the fire and who jumped from his third-floor balcony.

No one died in the fire, which forced the evacuation of 81 units. More than 50 firefighters responded to the fire along with police officers and American Medical Response first responders. Boulder police said on the day of the fire that there were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

