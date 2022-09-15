Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Walmart to reportedly begin testing out digital bank accounts

Walmart FTC
Seth Perlman/AP
FILE - The Walmart logo is displayed on a store in Springfield, Ill., May 16, 2011.
Walmart FTC
Posted at 11:48 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 11:48:43-04

Walmart appears poised to jump into the banking industry.

According to Blomberg and Reuters, Walmart will begin offering digital bank accounts to select online shoppers and thousands of employees in the coming weeks.

The publications report that Walmart could add other banking services in the future if the rollout is successful.

It's unclear what, if any, fees or restrictions would be associated with the accounts. The retailer markets itself with "Everyday Low Prices."

Walmart is the largest employer and retailer in the country.

It has approximately 1.7 million associates in the U.S.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education