Warmer temperatures pose a challenge for maple syrup producers

MERRILL, Wisc. — Climate change may start affecting how we enjoy our breakfast.

Producers are struggling to make their normal supply of maple syrup.

“This year, it’s been a little untypical. The weather has been cooler than normal,” said Anthony Renken, co-founder of Northwoods Maple Farm in Wisconsin.

Renken says on a typical year, they’d have half their crop of syrup by now.

Currently, Northwoods Maple Farm only has 20% of its crop.

"The weather is essentially telling the trees when to leak and when not to leak," said Renken.

They leak the most when temperatures are around 20 degrees Fahrenheit at night and upwards of 30 degrees Fahrenheit during the day.

Usually, mid-March to mid-April is prime sap season.

"Right now, we're looking at the beginning of April and I'm sure there are other syrup producers out there starting to wonder ‘are we going to have a short season?’” Renken said.