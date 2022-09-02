Washington is 1st US city to allow Amazon pickups at police stations amid package thefts

Unsecured package theft has become such an increasing problem that Washington, D.C., has become the first city in the nation to allow customers to pick up their Amazon packages at lockers at a police station.

The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department announced it worked with Amazon to implement the strategy of installing Amazon-secured lockers at one of its substations in the city.

The first station is part of a pilot program between the online retail giant and D.C. police before possibly expanding to other police stations throughout the city, the Washingtonian reported.

When D.C.-area residents place an order on Amazon.com, they should see an option to deliver packages to one of the currently operating police station hubs. Once the customer arrives at the police station, they can use a Bluetooth feature to open the locker with the package.

A small interesting note about the project. The lockers were decorated with artwork by students from the city's Randle Highlands Elementary School.

Amazon donated $15,000 to the school to thank them for their work, according to the Washingtonian.