Washington police investigate shooting scene in residential area of DC

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 4:31 PM, Apr 22, 2022
Authorities in Washington, D.C. are investigating the scene of a shooting where at least 3 victims were shot, according to police.

Police said two adult males and one juvenile female victim were identified.

The shooting happened in the Northwest quadrant of the city near the Van Ness metro station and Howard University School of Law at the 2900 block of Van Ness Street, NW, police said on Twitter after updating the address at around 4:18 p.m. local time.

Authorities told residents to expect a large police presence in the area and to expect street closures as the investigation continues. Police also asked residents to shelter in place.

This is a developing story and could continue to be updated.

