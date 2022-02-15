Watch
Wholesale prices up 9.7% in past 12 months, exceeding estimates

The Labor Department released new numbers for January .
Elise Amendola/AP
FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. Amid the pandemic-fueled recession, your job description and responsibilities may have changed. Whether you’ve taken on more tasks after employees were laid off or your household income has taken a hit, there are plenty of reasons to negotiate your salary even in tough times. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 11:42 AM, Feb 15, 2022
Wholesale prices are up nearly 10% over the past year.

The Labor Department released new numbers for January on Tuesday.

Wholesale prices rose 1% from December to January, but 9.7% from January 2021 to January 2022.

Prices for goods increased more than prices for services.

Final demand energy prices rose 2.5% in January.

Food had an increase of 1.6%.

Supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, other pandemic-related issues have made it difficult for manufacturers to meet demand.

This has contributed a sharp increase in consumer prices.

The new numbers come as the Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates in March.

Citi economists expect a 50-basis-point hike.

