Woman accused of threatening judge over ballot lawsuit

Ben Gray/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2021 file photo, Fulton County Georgia elections workers process absentee ballots for the Senate runoff election in Atlanta. On Monday, June 21, 2021, a judge is set to hear arguments over whether a lawsuit that alleges fraud during the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county should be dismissed. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:42:54-04

Authorities in Kentucky arrested a woman expected to be extradited to Georgia for allegedly threatening a judge for his ruling on the 2020 election.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Erin Northup, 42, was arrested Friday by the Louisville Police Department for allegedly leaving a threatening voicemail for Henry County Superior Court Chief Judge Brian Amero, who dismissed a lawsuit alleging fraud during the 2020 election in Fulton County.

Details of what was on the voicemail were not released, the media outlet reported.

Last week, Amero dismissed the lawsuit that sought a review of some 147,000 absentee ballots after election investigators said they could not find any counterfeit ballots, the Associated Press reported.

Northup has been charged with making a terrorist threat.

