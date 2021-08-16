Watch
Woman injured while waiting for ride at Cedar Point after metal object falls from roller coaster

A female guest was transported to a nearby hospital Sunday afternoon after being struck by a metal object that fell from a roller coaster at Cedar Point, according to the amusement park.
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A woman was transported to a local hospital Sunday afternoon after a metal object fell from a roller coaster and hit her while she waited in a line at Cedar Point, the amusement park said.

The woman was waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at around 4:30 p.m. local time when a small metal object was dislodged from a train at the top of the 420-foot-tall ride.

The park said the falling object struck the guest as she stood in line.

Sandusky Fire and Cedar Point EMS responded to the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital for care.

The condition of the guest is unknown.

Cedar Point said it is focusing on the victim and her family.

This story was originally published by Camryn Justice on Scripps station WEWS in Cleveland.

