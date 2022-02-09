Woman who delivers for Instacart saves customer in trouble during gas leak at home

It turned out to be an emotional day for one delivery worker bringing a grocery order to a customer while working for the Instacart grocery delivery service. Jessica Higgs posted an emotional video to TikTok recounting her experience after trusting her instincts and reporting an issue at one customer's home after she felt something just wasn't right.

Higgs said in the video that she just didn't feel her customer was OK when she went to drop the order off at his home.

She said in the video, "I get there and something was telling me no, you gotta help this man out," she said while becoming emotional. "He came out, and I was like OK let me help you, and I got the groceries. You're not supposed to go into someone's house, but I used my judgment and I brought the groceries inside and put them down wherever he wanted me to put them down. You're not supposed to, but I did. And you're supposed to just take a picture and leave, and I could not just leave."

Higgs noticed that the man appeared to be unwell and so she broke protocol, she says in the video, and went inside the home and said she started to feel dizzy from what she believed was a gas leak. Higgs didn't end the order on the Instacart app, because then she could still message the man's daughter who made the order and warn her of what she felt was a life-threatening situation.

That's when the man's daughter sent her son over to check the house, and Higgs later noticed her tip on the app was increased from $14 to $100 and a message of gratitude soon followed.

"Thank you so much, once my son went to check on my dad it turned out it was definitely leaking," the customer wrote. "You definitely saved my dad and my younger son's life!!!"

Instacart responded after the video was posted writing, “We are constantly inspired by the incredible people who choose to be Instacart shoppers and intentionally make a positive impact in the lives of others. This story touched our hearts and we are grateful for shoppers like Jessica.”

Higgs has also received multiple offers from companies like Royal Caribbean Cruises and Old Navy offering her trips and a shopping spree as a kind gesture for her service.