Women's Wimbledon final to feature historic firsts

The women's Wimbledon final will pit Tunisia's Ons Jabeur against Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina.

It will be the first time a female from Africa or Kazakhstan has made a grand slam singles final in the professional era.

Rybakina took out former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in straight sets to secure a birth in the Wimbledon final.

Jabeur, who is ranked No. 2. in the world, earned her spot in the finals with a three-set victory over her friend Tatjana Maria.

"I want to see more and more, not just Tunisian, Arab, African players on tour," Jabeur said following the match. "I just love the game and I want to share this experience with them."

In preparation for Wimbledon, Jabeur teamed up with Serena Williams in doubles in Eastbourne. The pair won two matches before pulling out of the tournament. Jabeur cited a minor injury, which hasn't appeared to slow her down during Wimbledon.

The Wimbledon final will be played on Saturday.