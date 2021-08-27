World's tallest observation wheel to open soon

The world's tallest observation wheel will open to customers on Oct. 21.

The "Ain Dubai" is located on Bluewaters Island in Dubai.

The wheel is 820 feet high and has four legs which each stand 410 feet tall, according to an official statement from Visit Dubai.

"The giant wheel offers unrivaled 360-degree views of the urban skyline in a relaxing yet mesmerizing 38-minute journey," the statement says.

The "Ain Dubai" dethrones the "High Roller" in Las Vegas as the tallest observation wheel.

For the ultimate experience, guests can book private pods that including dining on the "Ain Dubai."

However, for a basic ride, tickets start at $35 American dollars.