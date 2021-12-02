Watch
WTA suspends tournaments in China in response to Peng Shuai situation

Andy Brownbill/AP
FILE - China's Peng Shuai serves to Japan's Nao Hibino during their first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 21, 2020. The stand the women's professional tennis tour is taking in China over concern about Grand Slam doubles champion Peng Shuai's well-being could cost the WTA millions of dollars and end up being unique among sports bodies. The International Olympic Committee is preparing to host the Winter Games in Beijing in two months and has held calls with Peng to show she is doing well — but never raised the matter of the sexual assault allegations she made against a former Chinese government official. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 16:59:58-05

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) stands by its decision to suspend tournaments in China in response to the country's handling of Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations.

Peng accused a former government official of sexual assault last month on social media.

Since then, China has attempted to silence the story by removing the allegations from the Chinese internet.

Little is also known about Peng's current situation in the country. She has been seen in videos that have been distributed by China state TV.

"While we now know where Peng is, I have serious doubts that she is free, safe and not subject to censorship, coercion and intimidation," Steve Simon, WTA Chairman & CEO, said in a statement.

According to CNN, Peng spoke with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday and reconfirmed she is well.

However, Simon told CNN Thursday that the call with the IOC was "very much orchestrated."

"Peng has known where to reach out to us and it's been chosen that they deal with the IOC," he said.

The men's professional tennis tour, the ATP, issued a statement about Peng on Thursday. It called the situation concerning, but it stopped short of canceling tournaments in China.

