Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

items.[0].image.alt
Regi Stone/AP
This Dec. 2019, photo provided by Regi Stone shows Eli Stone, left, and Rylee McCollum, at Christmas in Stone's house in Jackson, Wyo. Rylee McCollum, of Bondurant, Wyo., was one of the U.S. Marines killed in the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, in Afghanistan, according to his sister, Roice McCollum. (Regi Stone via AP)
Afghanistan Bombing US Troops
Posted at 9:46 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 21:46:51-04

Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum was a young husband with a child on the way. He was one of the Marines who died Thursday in an attack in Afghanistan.

Rylee McCollum's sister told The Associated Press that her brother and his wife were expecting a child in three weeks.

“He was so excited to be a dad, and he was going to be a great dad,” Cheyenne McCollum told The Associated Press.

Roice McCollum, Rylee's older sister told the Casper Star-Tribune that her brother was first deployed to Afghanistan to help with the evacuations.

"Rylee will always be a hero, not just for the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country, but for the way he impacted every life around him for the better. Making us stronger, kinder, teaching us to love deeper," she said.

Thirteen U.S. troops and dozens more Afghans were killed in Thursday's attack.

Cpl. Daegan Page was identified as one of the other victims. He was raised in Red Oak, Iowa. His family says he was only 23 years old.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education