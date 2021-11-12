One of South Florida’s Last WWII Veterans Dies at 97, Honored at Memorial Service in Broward County

Family members and elected officials in Broward County gathered Thursday to celebrate the life of military veteran Sidney Rosenblatt, who recently passed away at the age of 97.

"It’s really hard to lose such an icon and somebody that meant so much to so many of us," said Kathleen Cannon, President & CEO of United Way of Broward County.

Before enlisting in the army, Rosenblatt traveled to Philadelphia and worked as a welder preparing ships for the war.

Shortly after, as part of the Fighting 69th Infantry Division during World War II, he assisted in the liberation of the Nazi concentration camp, Buchenwald. Following the war, he served numerous years in the National Guard.

"He served and he fought and he was so proud of his veteran status. He was also a brilliant business man and a family man. And he was really so prideful of the military," said Cannon.

Rosenblatt shared his experiences with the South Florida community. For several years, he volunteered at United Way of Broward County’s Mission United program, which supports U.S. military service members, veterans and their families.

"He was reading in our schools to our Reading Pals Program, educating people about veterans, did our Thanksgiving giveaways, did our toy-drives, worked on the mayors gala, he was part of the Mission United advisory counsel, he would visit veterans in nursing homes, he would counsel veterans and he did just about everything," said Cannon.

"He just inspired with his kindness, his goodness, his wanting to giveback, never wanting to take. Just a lesson for all of us," said Stephen Moss, founding member of Mission United.

According to United Way of Broward County, Rosenblatt was one of the last World War II veterans to live in South Florida.

You can find ways to get involved with Mission United at unitedwaybroward.org.

