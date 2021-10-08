Plans Unveiled for New Multi-Sport Complex in Miami

The unveiling of the plans for the Destination Sport Miami facility is sparking excitement in Miami-Dade County.

"It’s truly something that will be unique and will put us on the map once again," said Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

The indoor multi-sport complex will be a 820,000 square-foot building three stories high, built on the edge of Doral, just west of the turnpike and Dolphin Mall.

The complex will have two NHL ice rinks, 18 NBA size courts, 36 volleyball courts, an Olympic sized swimming pool, a full NFL size turf field, an E-sports arena and more.

Sports legends will help run the facility. Just to name a few: retired NBA star Glen Rice will run the athletic programming for basketball, coach Jill Ellis will help run soccer, and NHL hall of famer Bryan Trottier will help run ice hockey.

"There’s mentoring going on for young people that AGAPE, which is a wonderful program here locally that serves underserved communities [and] children who may be struggling. [It’s] going to be part of the program to bring young people tere and bring them a sense of hope and accomplishment [and] mentor them in a sports-related area," said Levine Cava.

"We’re all about helping the next generation of student athlete and whenever we can encourage or provide an opportunity or give a little direction or guidance and be a part of that, developing youth, sports is in all of us," said Trottier.

Trottier emphasized the importance of being able to use the facility all year-round.

"The thing that makes it fun for me, regardless of the weather, whatever it is that might affect a sporting event or kids sports, I think that to me is one of the most exciting things to me because come rain or shine, your event’s going to happen because you’re under roof," said

Destination Sport Miami will not only bring, Levine Cava said the facility will bring over 200 jobs to the county.

"It will create 220 new jobs at an average wage of $64,000 so it’s going to be huge for our county as an economic engine but to also help add to our destination identity for everything that’s fun, exciting and in this case sports," said the mayor.

The complex is expected to open in 2023, if there are no delays in construction.

