Police: Boy threatened school shooting over Snapchat

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say a 12-year-old boy threatened a school shooting over the Snapchat social media app.

Cape Coral police say the boy lives in North Port and sent the message from an address within the city, which is why the department is involved in the investigation.

According to a police affidavit, the Snapchat story included this line [sic]:

to the person who said if i'm secure thanks wanna shoot up a school with me

Investigators went to the home the child was at to question him. The police document says the boy gave "three different responses," including one claiming to not know about the post.

The boy eventually took responsibility for making the post, while claiming it had been meant as a joke. He was placed into custody and taken to the Lee County Juvenile Assessment Center for processing.

Because the boy has not yet been convicted of any crime and had no access to weapons according to the police report, Fox 4 is not revealing the child's name or photo publicly.