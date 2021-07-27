School board will meet again to decide if masks will be required at Broward County Public Schools

Broward County Public Schools held a school board meeting Tuesday to discuss to discuss if students will have to wear face masks during the school year. BCPS will offer 100% in-person learning when classes begin in August. Virtual learning will not be an option.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is offering three schooling options this year: in-person learning, the online academy and Miami-Dade virtual school.

"Is it really comfortable, is it really healthy for them to be muzzled and have their breathing obstructed all day long at school," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

On Monday during a COVID-19 round table discussion in Tallahassee, DeSantis reiterated his firm stance that school districts should not impose mask mandates on students and staff members.

"I have a three year old son. You got people like Fauci saying he should be muzzled that you should be throwing masks on these three year old kids. It’s totally unacceptable," said DeSantis.

But fears are mounting among parents about the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

"If the school requires it, perfect," said Ozzy Rosenberg.

Rosenberg is a father of two, concerned about the contagious Delta Variant.

"Now every time he gets a sniffle, a sneeze, or a cough we of course think it’s COVID because he’s not vaccinated, nor is our little one. So it’s very fearful for us," said Rosenberg.

While some want their kids to wear masks, others don’t.

"I don’t want to put my three year old in a masks. Though I do support anyone else’s decision," said Danielle Cota.

No decisions were made in Tuesday's Broward County School board meeting. Members are expected to meet again Wednesday to decide on whether students and staff are required to wear masks on campus.

The first day of school for BCPS is August 18th. In Miami-Dade, classes begin on August 23rd.