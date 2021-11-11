South Florida High School Holds Special Ceremony for Teachers, Veterans

A special ceremony at American Senior High School was held Wednesday morning to honor the veterans who have and are currently serving our country.

"I’m an immigrant and I feel privileged to be here and also to serve this great American country," said veteran Bastola Storr-Steadman.

Storr-Steadman served 10 years in the army.

"I was a sergeant E-5 in the army, the military. I served as a cook and as a retention person," she said.

Now, Storr-Steadman is a literature teacher. She was one of the three teachers recognized at the event.

"It’s great to honor our veteran patriots here at American Senior High School," said principal Stephen Papp.

Students were on the sidelines, honoring their teachers.

"I have Mr. Herrera and Ms. Storr as my teachers. They’re really great teachers. They’ve taught me a lot this year, a lot about their backgrounds and their history in the war," said freshman Jalen Joseph.

"They just do such a great job being our mentor. Not just being our mentor but being there for us and supporting us in everything that we do," said senior Vismary Aquino.

Papp said it’s important to teach students to honor veterans and those first responders who protect and serve every day.

"I hope they understand the sacrifices that not only their teachers but anyone that has served in the armed forces have made for this country," he said.

"I hope they get a sense of gratitude and also pride. Pride that we have an America, that we are free, we are here and we can do whatever we want," said Storr-Steadman.

