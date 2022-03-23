South Florida Nonprofit assisting Ukrainian Refugees in Moldova

The nonprofit United Hatzalah has dozens of volunteers near the Ukrainian border, specifically in Moldova, where they’re providing medical equipment and essential needs to tens of thousands of refugees.

"The refugees are coming directly from Ukraine, they come on a bus. Old, young, babies, healthy, sick, in wheelchairs, people who were told you have a way to get out tomorrow. Pack your bags and go," said Yeal Pearlman with United Hatzalah.

About 50 volunteers with United Hatzalah are on the ground providing refugees with blankets, wipes, hygiene kits, toys, and food.

The organization is also helping refugees reunite with family members in Israel.

"Loading them up onto the airplane, getting them to Israel has been the most inspiring and wonderful feeling. To be able to bring them home, essentially to Israel, a place they will be welcomed with open arms," she said.

Ukrainians in South Florida are emotional over what they’re seeing in their country.

"My friends are on the border of Moldova. They’ve been standing there for 23 hours but it’s taking a very long time to cross right now. It’s panic, families and a lot of document misplacement," said Alina Muza.

Muza left Odessa when she was 15 years old. But many of her relatives and friends are still in Ukraine.

"Today my friend told me that they had to melt snow in order to drink. They had to come out from the basement and get some snow and heat it up to drink. This is the worst my country has seen since WWII," she said.

Members of United Hatzalah said they don’t know how long they’ll be in Moldova.

The synagogue, there’s no chairs or benches for people to sit on anymore it’s all mattresses. We’re talking in the upper thousands and meals as well. 1800 to 3000 meals a day being sent our from our base here," added Pearlman.

