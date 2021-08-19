South Florida schools struggle to find bus drivers, Broward County hiring over 150 drivers

Broward County Public Schools officials are asking parents to drive their children to and from school when possible to reduce the number of students requiring busing.

"It’s not just Broward Schools I mean it’s a national problem and everyone’s trying their best to get through it," said Jolene Mason, HR administrator at BCPS.

As of Thursday, Broward County has over 190 open positions. District officials say they’re having drivers do double runs in many areas to ensure they’re getting students to school.

"That means some drivers will transport a group of students to school and then they will return for another group of students for that same school. Another measure we’ve implemented is combining two routes. Drivers will pick up students from two different routes and transport the students to the school as one bus load," said Mason.

Some parents in South Florida have told our Melissa Marrero that the lack of drivers is causing a lot of traffic congestion on the roads. In fact, some parents say it takes them about an hour and a half just to drop off or pick up their kids from school.

"Two days before they tell us, there’s no buses. You need to find your way there," said Mildred Morales.

Morales is a mother of two. She said the shortage of bus drivers is causing a lot of stress in her home, so much stress and confusion, Morales had to pull them out of their charter school.

"If they would’ve told us on the 31st of July, we would’ve been able to enroll them in FL [virtual school] and it would’ve been fine. I’m very scared because she [my daughter] doesn’t know and she’s upset and she feels down by the school," said Morales.

It’s important to note that if your child attends a charter school, which is run by a private board, BCPS officials say you must contact your school directly to address any issues.

"We will get everybody to school, we will try our best. Please be patient with us," added Mason.

BCPS officials say they are actively hiring and are providing benefits, including health insurance and a retirement pension plan. To apply head to browardschools.com/applytodrive.

