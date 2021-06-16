South Florida UPS driver surprises 9-year-old birthday boy with gifts

Last year, while delivering packages in the neighborhood, Robert ran into Bake. The nine-year-old thought the package Robert was delivering was for his upcoming birthday.

"His mom said he thought it was his birthday gift and I jokingly said, don’t worry you wouldn’t want it anyway, it’s a chair," said Robert.

But Blake's disappointed look caught Robert's attention.

"I got back to the truck and then something stopped me and I just walked back and asked his mom, when’s his birthday? And his mom told me, June 4th and I said if I'm in the neighborhood I'll be looking out for you," said Robert.

"We didn’t actually think he was going to come back," said Blake.

But he did, bearing gifts for Blake and his younger brother Cameron.

"He got us a card and some water guns and some candy," said Blake.

"I have a lot of brothers and sisters. I'm the oldest and when I was growing up for my birthday and Christmas and I got gifts, my dad always said to me, let your brothers play with them. I never got to play with my own stuff so I didn’t want that to happen to them. So I got his brother something also," said Robert.

"It was just amazing I mean nothing like that has ever happened before, especially during the thick of the pandemic when we couldn’t leave the house and then Robert came by with the gifts that he mentioned he might be able to stop by. Then he came, it was so amazing and thoughtful and kind of him," said Elizabeth Roberts.

A year later, Robert remembered Blake's birthday again, which made this year even more special.

"They were outside playing and they ran inside and said mommy mommy our UPS friend is here and I said no way. I came out and here was Robert again and it brought me to tears. This year I actually got a hug which was the best. So I got a gift too," said Elizabeth.

"It makes me feel special because I know not every kid in the world gets to have people come over every year," said Blake.