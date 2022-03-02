South Floridians coming together to help Ukrainian Refugees

South Floridians are coming together and lending a helping hand to the people of Ukraine.

The nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission has prepared packages with essential needs including non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products, clothes and more.

Michael Capponi, President of GEM, traveled to Poland last week to help distribute supplies on the ground.

Capponi and his team are set up at the border of Ukraine and Poland, where refugees are receiving vital necessities.

GEM is also focusing on its relocation programs where evacuees will be able to choose a country where they have family or friends that can take them in.

"We just put together an allocation of two million dollars just for relocations. We partnered with a major travel agency out of Poland and we are starting the relocation process now," he added.

Ukrainians are emotional over what they’re seeing in their country. Nataliya Sysenko is one of them. With her parents in Ukraine, she worries for their safety.

Sysenko’s parents stayed because her mother has cancer. And as for her father, an order by the Ukrainian president is prohibiting him from leaving the country.

"They say we will stay here until the end. We will accept our destiny. We all are praying for those people in those cities to resist," she said.

Capponi said the best way to help is by donating. Click here for more information.

