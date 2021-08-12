Style Saves hosts 10th annual back-to-school event, providing supplies to underprivileged students

Style Saves, a nonprofit in Miami, is helping the community get ready for school with their 10th annual back-to-school event. The goal of the event is to provide students with the proper necessities for school.

“We work closely with the school department in order to target the most in need in our public school system. We also work with all of the homeless shelters, foster care, migrant camps, and other school organizations that just need help in our community,” said Rachael Russell Saiger, founder and president of Style Saves.

Normally for this event, families and students are gathered at a warehouse to get their school supplies like backpacks, scissors, pencils, highlighters, shoes and even clothing for the upcoming school year. But because of the pandemic, volunteers are preparing kits to deliver them to families this Sunday.

“Kids sign up through our website, which we already hit capacity on. We’re going to be pick, pack and sorting all of the donations and sending them out to do regional pick-ups or to be shipped directly to the homes of the 10,000 kids in our community,” said Russell.

Volunteers like Austin Reynolds and Thais Martins keep coming back every year to help set up for the special and heart-warming event.

“Families who are unfortunately underprivileged have the opportunity to come here and get backpacks, nice clothes, and just a bag full of the right materials to get you ready for school,” said Reynolds.

“I think it’s a boost of confidence and energy to start a new year,” said Martins.

For those who’d like to lend a hand, Russell said they’re in need of volunteers.

“From now until Sunday, 9am to 5pm here at the Miami Beach Convention Center, if anyone wants to come out we’re welcome to have you,” she added.

Style Saves will provide over 10,000 students with school supplies. If you want to sponsor a child or help with donations, head to stylesaves.org.

