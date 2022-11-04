Watch Now
Taylor Swift adds second 'The Eras Tour' show in Florida

2022 TIFF - In Conversation With Taylor Swift
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event on day two of the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 9:58 AM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 09:58:32-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Swifties! A week after announcing her "The Eras Tour," Taylor Swift has added another Tampa, Florida date.

Taylor Swift is now bringing her "The Eras Tour" to Raymond James Stadium on both Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023.

According to a post on Swift's Instagram, the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

Swift's stops at Raymond James Stadium are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams. Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

To view a list of Swift's U.S. tour stops, visit taylorswift.com/events/.

