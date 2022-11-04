Taylor Swift adds second 'The Eras Tour' show in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Swifties! A week after announcing her "The Eras Tour," Taylor Swift has added another Tampa, Florida date.

Taylor Swift is now bringing her "The Eras Tour" to Raymond James Stadium on both Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, 2023.

UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour 😆https://t.co/KFuqvr0hhO pic.twitter.com/4LTYSnwKJO — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 4, 2022

According to a post on Swift's Instagram, the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

Swift's stops at Raymond James Stadium are scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams. Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

To view a list of Swift's U.S. tour stops, visit taylorswift.com/events/.