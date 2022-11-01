Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour coming to Florida April 2023

TAMPA, Fla. — Attention Swifties! Taylor Swift is bringing her The Eras Tour to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

According to a post on Swift's Instagram, the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!)."

The announcement comes 11 days after she released her tenth studio album, Midnights.

RECOMMENDED: Taylor Swift uses tracks recorded at Lakeland's Sound House Studios on smash new album 'Folklore'

The tour will first make its round across stadiums in the U.S. before going internationally.

Swift's stop at Raymond James Stadium is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. and will include beabadoobee & Gracie Abrams. Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster.

To view a list of Swift's U.S. tour stops, visit taylorswift.com/events/.